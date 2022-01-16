Katrina Kaif drops beautiful selfies from hotel room, Neha Dhupia praises her witty caption

New Delhi: Newly wed Katrina Kaif shared a couple of beautiful selfies on Sunday from her hotel room in Indore and fans went absolutely crazy for them. The actress looked super cute as she posed for the camera in a red shirt and open hair.

She appeared to be in her hotel room in the selfies with her bed in the background. While in all the selfies Kat was looking at the camera, in the third picture she was caught looking on the side.

Fans in the comment section speculated that she could be smiling at her husband Vicky Kaushal in the picture.

Kat had captioned the post: "Indoors in Indore," which won Neha Dhupia's heart as she commented, 'Caption Cool', praising her witty caption.

Take a look at her selfie series:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.

On the work front, she has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and a few portions of Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan to be completed.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting for ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.