Katrina Kaif

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wrap arms around each other on their first Lohri together - Inside pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9.

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wrap arms around each other on their first Lohri together - Inside pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Lohri together and the pictures are too adorable. Dressed in a bright red salwar-kameez, Kat looked simple yet gorgeous while Vicky kept it casual. 

The photos were put up on their Insta stories and later shared by popular pap Viral Bhayani too. Take a look here: 

The dashing duo wrapped arms around each other and their pictures spill love all over the festival. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon. 

On the work front, she has Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and a few portions of Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Salman Khan to be completed. 

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently shooting for ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan.

 

