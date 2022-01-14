Not a big deal: Aayush Sharma on family not getting invited to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding

New Delhi: Actor Aayush Sharma recently revealed why he and his family including Salman Khan weren't invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. It's no secret that Katrina and Salman have a romantic past however, they have remained cordial even after their reported breakup.

So, fans were shocked when Arpita Khan informed the press that the Khan family wasn't invited to Katrina's big fat wedding. But the 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor Aayush said that it's not a big deal that they weren't invited and expressed that Katrina will always be a dear friend no matter what.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Aayush also said that it's her big day and she should do what makes her happy.

Talking about not attending Vic-Kat's wedding, Aayush told Bollywood Bubble, "For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It’s the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it."

He further said, "Katrina is always going to be close to us as a family and we are just happy that she is happy. When people find happiness, that is the most beautiful thing we can wish for our family, friends, colleagues, that everybody finds their centre and their happiness."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an extremely private, intimate ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. Soon after their gala wedding, the duo jetted off to the exotic island country of Maldives for their honeymoon.