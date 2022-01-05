Katrina Kaif drops special birthday post for 'foe turned pal' Deepika Padukone, talks about her smile

NEW DELHI: Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's feud was hidden from no one. Their supposed enmity went way back in 2009 when 'Rockstar' Ranbir Kapoor cheated on his then-girlfriend Deepika Padukone and started a thing with Katrina. In fact, on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan', Deepika openly demanded to know Kat's age.

However, cut to 2021, both the actresses have moved ahead in their lives, both personally and professionally. While Deepika is happily married to Ranveer Singh, Katrina too tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal after dating him for two years. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is in a relationship with Alia Bhatt for last three years. Ranbir and Alia got close to each other on the sets of 'Brahmastra' and soon started dating. As per the buzz, the duo may get hitched anytime this year, however, there is no confirmation to this.

On Wednesday, as Deepika Padukone turned 36, Katrina showered her with a lovely wish. Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped a picture of Deepika, and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the girl with the gorgeous smile, @deepikapadukone. The one who lights up the Project K sets with her energy and talent. Wish you the best, always!"

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh broke the ice between the two ladies at an awards function. In fact, the two ladies started following each other on social media. Katrina even attended DeepVeer's wedding reception held in Mumbai, and talked about how much fun she had at the bash.

These instances prove that Katrina and Deepika, who reportedly distant from each other due to the boyfriend they shared once, have let bygones be bygones and now, share a cordial term. They make sure to greet each other on their special days and even extend their support on the professional front when needed.



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently holidaying with husband Ranveer Singh in Maldives. The actress was all set to be back to Mumbai for the trailer launch of her upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan'. However, the event was called off due to sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. Meanwhile, according to BollywoodLife, Deepika and Ranveer may extend their holiday to the celeb-favourite tropical island.

