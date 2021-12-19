हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif flaunts her ‘ishaq da chooda’, mehendi in FIRST picture from honeymoon

After sharing several photos on her social media account, Katrina Kaif has finally shared first picture of her beautiful mehndi-adorned hands on her social media account.   

Katrina Kaif flaunts her ‘ishaq da chooda’, mehendi in FIRST picture from honeymoon
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently married Vicky Kaushal in a lavish yet intimate wedding, on Saturday shared a picture of her beautiful mehndi-adorned hands on social media.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of her beautiful bridal mehendi and her white and red chooda that new brides wear.

Posting a snap of her mehndi hands against sea and sand in the background, Katrina dropped a red heart emoji in the caption. Celebs like Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia and fans of the actor poured in love in the comment section of the post.

 

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9.

The couple had married in an extremely private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

 

Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky KaushalJust Marriednewlywed coupleBollywood coupleVickatfirst mehendi pichoneymoon
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan was a student at NYC, now she lights up One Times Square billboard

Must Watch

PT5M2S

No evidence of vaccine ineffective against Omicron- Health Ministry