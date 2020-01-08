Katrina Kaif flaunts her toned washboard abs on Instagram

New Delhi:Miss gorgeous face, Katrina Kaif sure knows how to create a flutter on social media. She recently took to Instagram and shared a picture looking simply fab. The actress flaunted her washboard abs, giving major fitness inspo to one and sundry in her black fitness wear.

She is seen wearing Reebok by Pyer Moss, a limited edition collection. Katrina Kaif captioned the click: Reebok by Pyer Moss. A secret pop up in Delhi is your only chance To get your hands on this limited edition collection ....launching exclusively at Olive Bar and Kitchen on the 11th and 12th of January, 2020. @reebokclassicindia& @pyermoss #ReebokByPyerMoss#Reebok #PyerMoss

The photo has been liked by 1,915,017 users so far.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar. The cop actioner will see Akki and Katrina together after a long hiatus.

She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.