KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif glams up in black and white striped dress, poses for glamorous photoshoot

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a clip from her glamorous photoshoot on her Instagram. The actress is seen perfectly flipping her hair as he poses for the camera in a black and white striped dress.  

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:52 PM IST|Source: ANI

Katrina Kaif glams up in black and white striped dress, poses for glamorous photoshoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is back to work after celebrating her birthday and having a good time in Maldives with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and their close friends. Katrina took to her Instagram space and shared a glammed-up video while doing her photoshoot. She can be seen wearing a striped black-white shirt dress and paired with a lace-up sling back in silver laminated heels. She opted for big silver hoops with light makeup including a dash of kohl and brown lipstick and kept her tresses open.

Sharing the video, Katrina captioned, "A little posing and the necessary hair flick."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

As soon as she shared the post, fans took over her comment section and showered immense love on the beauty diva. A fan wrote, "Queen" while another fan commented, "Finally !! We missed shoots so much. Slaying as always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Tamil superstar Vijay Setupathi for their much-awaited film 'Merry Christmas'. Then, she is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she will also be seen in 'Phone Booth' featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

