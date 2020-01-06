Katrina Kaif grooves to Afghan Jalebi song on friend's wedding, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Katrina Kaif is a terrific dancer and has featured several blockbuster numbers. Recently, a video of her dancing to one of her superhit songs 'Afghan Jalebi' at a friend's wedding has gone viral.

Katrina attended friend and make-up artist Daniel Bauer's wedding and grooved to her popular dance number 'Afghan Jalebi' from 2015 release 'Phantom'. The dance video has gone viral on the internet with several fan club sharing it.

Watch it here:

Daniel Bauer is a renowned international make-up artist who owns Daniel Bauer Makeup & Hair Academy. He has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Katrina Kaif is one of them.

The wedding ceremony has reportedly taken place in Goa.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'co-starring Akshay Kumar. After a long hiatus, fans will get to see Akki and Kat together on-screen.