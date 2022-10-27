NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif has a cute nickname given by her in-laws, read on

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, titled 'Phone Bhoot'. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film
  • She in a show revealed what her in laws call her Kitto with love
  • She is married to actor Vicky Kaushal

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif has a cute nickname given by her in-laws, read on

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in December last year are among the most popular couples of Bollywood. The actress has got a cute nick name at her in-laws place.

She said: "My in-laws call me Kitto with love."

The actress is coming on `The Kapil Sharma Show` along with her co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter to promote their film `Phone Bhoot`.

Katrina, who got a lot of fame with `Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?` and `Namastey London`, also received good response for her work in `New York` and `Raajneeti`. The actress for the first time is going to be part of a horror-comedy genre.

The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani`s Excel Entertainment. It is the story of a shop where all the problems, even related to ghosts, are sorted out.

On the comedy-based reality show, she opens up about her life after marriage and when the host tells her about the name given to him by his mother, she reveals how she has also got a unique name at her husband`s house.

`The Kapil Sharma Show` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society