Katrina Kaif is a stunning beach babe and these pics are solid proof—See photos

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is one stunner of an actress who can don any outfit and make it look fab! The actress was recently out on her beachy vacation to the picturesque Maldives and we must say her pictures are mind-blowing.

Kat who now enjoys over 20 million followers on Instagram shared a series of photos from her oh-so-amazing looking vacay. She looked like eternal sunshine in a pop yellow beach ware. Check it out here:

She went out to a beachy holiday with her gang of close buds and celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala is one of them. Check out a picture with her BFFs:

Katrina beside several A-listed Bollywood beauties trains hard at Yasmin's fitness studio.

On the work front, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' lined-up for release. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

She will also be paired opposite the star in 'Tiger Zinda Hai's next part.