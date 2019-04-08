हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a stunning beach babe and these pics are solid proof—See photos

Katrina beside several A-listed Bollywood beauties trains hard at Yasmin's fitness studio.

Katrina Kaif is a stunning beach babe and these pics are solid proof—See photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is one stunner of an actress who can don any outfit and make it look fab! The actress was recently out on her beachy vacation to the picturesque Maldives and we must say her pictures are mind-blowing.

Kat who now enjoys over 20 million followers on Instagram shared a series of photos from her oh-so-amazing looking vacay. She looked like eternal sunshine in a pop yellow beach ware. Check it out here:

She went out to a beachy holiday with her gang of close buds and celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala is one of them. Check out a picture with her BFFs:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sky above,sand below, peace within 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina beside several A-listed Bollywood beauties trains hard at Yasmin's fitness studio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' lined-up for release. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

She will also be paired opposite the star in 'Tiger Zinda Hai's next part.

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrinaKatrina picsMaldivesKatrina Kaif photos
Next
Story

Did you know Neena Gupta auditioned for Bandit Queen?

Must Watch

PT13M19S

Income Tax raid underway at residence of Praveen Kakkar's associate Ashwin Sharma in Bhopal