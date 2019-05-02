close

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a vision in white—Check out her latest pics

Katrina took to Instagram and shared two new pics in which she is a vision in white! 

Katrina Kaif is a vision in white—Check out her latest pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been treating fans with stunning pictures ever since she made her Instagram debut back in 2017. The actress's fans were over the moon to see her on the social media app and she has over 21 million followers today.

Kat took to Instagram and shared two new pics in which she is a vision in white! The look is from the 'Chashni' song that released recently as a part of Kat's upcoming film 'Bharat'.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Beautiful, right?

Coming to 'Bharat', the film is helmed by ace director Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan as the male lead. It re-unites Kat, Ali and Bhai after their previous super hit film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Expectations are soaring high from 'Bharat' and we hope that the film is at par with the hopes pinned on it.

It also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover and Tabu, to name a few. Many of Bollywood's A-listers have teamed up for the film which makes it one of the biggest releases of this year.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's yearly Eid treat to fans and will hit the silver screens on June 5.

