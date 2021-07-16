हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is her mama’s pet: Check out the actress adorable posts for her mother

Katrina Kaif and her siblings were single-handedly raised by her mother as her parents got divorced when she was young.

Katrina Kaif is her mama’s pet: Check out the actress adorable posts for her mother
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif rings in her 38th birthday on Friday (July 16). While she has become a big Bollywood star who rules millions of hearts, Katrina will always be her mama’s pet. The actress' parents got divorced when she was young and her mother has single-handedly raised her and her siblings.

The actress has a large family of six siblings - 5 five sisters and one brother apart from her and she is the middle child. While we see a lot of Katrina’s photos with her younger sister Isabella who is also trying to make a mark for herself in Bollywood, here are some posts that Katrina dedicated to her most loved mother.

 

 

 

Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The hit jodi will be seen together after more than a decade. Katrina will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and with newcomers Ishaan Khattar and Siddharth Chaturvedi in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifHappy Birthday Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif's birthdayKatrina Kaif familyKatrina Kaif parentsKatrina Kaif sisters
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra takes over London streets in glam outfit, flaunts stylish Fendi bag! - See pics

Must Watch

PT4M31S

Monsoon 2021: Heavy rain forecast in cities around Mumbai