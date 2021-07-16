Katrina Kaif is her mama’s pet: Check out the actress adorable posts for her mother

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif rings in her 38th birthday on Friday (July 16). While she has become a big Bollywood star who rules millions of hearts, Katrina will always be her mama’s pet. The actress' parents got divorced when she was young and her mother has single-handedly raised her and her siblings.

The actress has a large family of six siblings - 5 five sisters and one brother apart from her and she is the middle child. While we see a lot of Katrina’s photos with her younger sister Isabella who is also trying to make a mark for herself in Bollywood, here are some posts that Katrina dedicated to her most loved mother.

Katrina Kaif was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat. The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The hit jodi will be seen together after more than a decade. Katrina will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and with newcomers Ishaan Khattar and Siddharth Chaturvedi in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot.