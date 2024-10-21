Katrina Kaif Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous As She Flaunts Her Karwa Chauth Look; Vicky Kaushal Calls Her 'My Whole World'

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif dropped her gorgeous pictures from Karwa Chauth and left her fans swooning about her looks and how. Katrina Kaif wrote a pretty pink saree and that red sindoor on her made her look no less than a new bride. The pictures shared by Katrina show her celebrating Karwa Chauth with Kaushal parivar. The first picture shared on Instagram from her Karwa Chauth celebration has our hearts, Kat was seen seeking blessings from her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, and in more pictures, she was seen flaunting her ultra gorgeous looks and posing with the entire family.

Check out the photos of Katrina Kaif celebrating Karwa Chauth with the Kaushal family.

As fans are mesmerised with Katrina's looks, her hubby and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal too is overwhelmed with the gorgeous looks and is all heart with the first picture of seeing his wife and mom bond like friends. Katrina indeed shares a great bond with her mother-in-law and the way she has embraced the culture of the Kaushal family is just beautiful.

Vicky is often praised for his wife Katrina and during her first Karwa Chauth, the actor revealed how Kat was restless to see the moon," She asked Google when she’ll be able to see the moon. Google said 8:30 pm. I told her the moon won’t listen to Google; it will come when it wants to. Google can’t predict the movement of clouds. There was a delay, and she was like, ‘It hasn’t come.’ I said it’s not like I am calling it. It will come when it wants to. She was completely fine till the time that Google said, 8:30 pm; after that, she was like, ‘Now I am feeling hungry’"

Katrina Kaif fans are in love with her desi looks and they cannot get over her gorgeous looks for Karwa Chauth this year.