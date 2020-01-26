Katrina Kaif, Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra and others complete this fab pic with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi: After the internet went crazy with pictures of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif at a 'wedding' (no, not a real one), the megastar on Saturday dropped another fabulous photo from the same venue. This time, south stars Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Nidhi Agerwal pose with Big B, Jaya and Katrina and the photo definitely calls for a freeze-frame. On Friday we had seen pictures of the couple and Katrina with south legends Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu.

Actually, a TV commercial brought these stars under one roof and we cannot be more happy. Most of the pictures have been shared by the 77-year-old actor on social media and the recent one was posted with the caption, "and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY!"

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY ! pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

On his official blog, Big B wrote, "Yesterday it was the men and their high celebrity status in the Film firmament .. but the ladies were there too .. all celebrated stars in their own right and their own environs .. a privilege and honour to be in their proximity and their company."

". all celebrated stars in their own languages and regions .. mostly from the Southern parts of the country .. dedicated , efficient , disciplined and gentle in their countenance and demeanour .. a delight to have spent the last three days in their company .. it has come to an end today," he added.

Here's the one in with the south legends. "Historic moment," wrote Big B.

T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..

Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu

Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada

Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

Big B, Jaya and Katrina also danced together.

And, here Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan accompany Katrina, dressed as a bride, to the mandap.

Such lovely photos!