close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif plans to take a break on b'day

Actress Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends.

Katrina Kaif plans to take a break on b&#039;day

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy herself with sisters and friends.

Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

On the work front, the new brand ambassador of Reebok in India is being lauded for her performances in movies 'Bharat' and 'Zero'. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor.

She shared that she believes in picking roles that allow her the "space and opportunity to really invest in a character and explore it".

"I am eager to get another film, to get my teeth into another character which will allow me the kind of level of performance which I was able to experience in 'Bharat' and 'Zero'," said Katrina.

As for her upcoming projects, she has an action film titled 'Sooryavanshi'.

Tags:
Katrina KaifBharatzero
Next
Story

Malaika Arora gives trendy vibes on a Sunday brunch—Pics

Must Watch

PT4M49S

This IAS officer in Kashmir wants to break the taboo surrounding menstruation