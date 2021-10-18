Katrina Kaif poses on the beach in white bodycon dress, Ranveer Singh reacts!

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif who is all set for the release of her upcoming film Sooryvanshi, has now shared some jaw-dropping pictures on her social media account.

These pictures have been taken while the actress is on a promotional spree and has been hogging all the limelight from her fans.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle she wrote, “day #sooryavanshi.”

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen in white bodycon dress and looked stunning as always.

Her fans and friends from industry are going gaga over her beauty and have been dropping praises at her gorgeous pictures.

Anushka was quick to comment Beauty while Ranveer Singh commented, Servinnnn.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the premiere of her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s latest film 'Sardar Udham’.

For the unversed, the rumours regarding the couple dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, there were also rumours of a couple getting engaged which was later denied by the actor’s team. Although none of them has officially confirmed their relationship yet.

The rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

On the work front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan.

The actress also has 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.