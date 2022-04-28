हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif raises mercury levels in a tropical blue bikini set, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Priyanka Chopra drops fire emoji on Katrina Kaif's bikini photos.

Katrina Kaif raises mercury levels in a tropical blue bikini set, Priyanka Chopra reacts

New Delhi: To drive away your mid-week blues, actress Katrina Kaif has dropped stunning photos of herself in a blue tropical bikini set. The actress wore a plunging neckline bikini top with a floral bottom as she stares at a distance in one photo and flips her hair in the second. Well, the photo needs no caption and Kat just dropped three blue hearts with her captivating pictures. Various fans and followers rushed to the comment section to drop heart and fire emojis. One of them being desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

PeeCee dropped a fire emoji on Katrina’s post.

Earlier, Katrina had posted a photo of herself in a black monokini that she accessorised with an oversized black hat. The photos looked straight out of a holiday postcard.

Check them out:

Before that she had posted photos of herself enjoying her beach vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina’s beach style is always on point, below are some photos to prove the same.

 

 

 

Last year, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The lavish ceremony took place with only family and close friends in presence. Both Katrina and Vicky had later shared photos of their fairytale wedding on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. She also other interesting line-up of projects that includes ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also features Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina is also part of Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’.

