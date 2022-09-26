Katrina Kaif’s cute dance with school kids on ‘Arabic Kuthu’ goes VIRAL- Watch

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif is one such actress who never fails to amaze her fans, be it her dancing skills, acting or pictures on social media. Now, an old video of her dancing on ‘Arabic Kuthu’ song with school children in Tamil Nadu has gone viral.

The video was shared by a fan page on Twitter and soon it went viral all-over social media. The actress had paid a visit to the Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu where she interacted with fans, students and teachers.

Katrina Kaif's viral video with school kids

Similar to this, another video from the same event went viral too in which she could be seen dancing on stage with the staff of the school.

Katrina Kaif's video dancing with the school staff

Katrina truly won the hearts of her fans with the videos. Admirers of the actress could not keep calm and went into the comments section to shower their love on her performance. “The real lady superstar of India,” wrote one user. “They are so happy with her. I too want to be a part of them,” added another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film `Phone Bhoot` alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Apart from this she also has an action thriller film `Tiger 3` alongside Salman Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2023. Apart from these, she will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.