Katrina Kaif’s fitness game is on point even during coronavirus lockdown – Take a look

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif never fails to impress her fans with her strict workout regime. Time and again, the actress has set fitness goals for each one of us very high and seeing her workout even during the coronavirus lockdown, has inspired us way too much. Katrina has been posting workout videos on her Instagram timeline for everyone and they are the exercises that can be easily taken up at home.

Another video of her working out with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala was shared on Tuesday. They are jamming together through a video call. Today, they tried different types of squats and the details have been posted by Katrina herself with the video.

“Workout from Home – Part 2: Since we are all practicing social distancing, Yasmin and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe,” she wrote. Take a look:

The previous video had her doing this:

Katrina is spending the quarantine break by doing household chores and is also learning to play the guitar. Here’s a sneak peek:

The number of positive coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon in India is close to 500. 10 persons have died due to the infection. Several states have ordered a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Coronavirus first emerged in China's Wuhan city. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.