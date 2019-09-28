Katrina Kaif says 'Make your own magic' with this pic and we can't agree more!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a rage on social media and her posts often catch netizens' attention. The stunner made her Insta debut back in 2017 and her fans were the happiest. Two years down the line, Kat is one of the most followed celebs on the photo and video sharing app with over 27.5 million followers.

In her latest Instagram post, what caught our eye is the caption! The actress writes 'Make your own magic' and we could not agree more. Indeed, we all have the ability to create 'magic', we just need to realise it.

Along with the inspiring caption, the stunner shared a photograph in which she looks like a ray of sunshine.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Katrina will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

She was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.