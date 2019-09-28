close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif says 'Make your own magic' with this pic and we can't agree more!

In Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post, what caught our eye is the caption! The actress writes 'Make your own magic' and we could not agree more.

Katrina Kaif says &#039;Make your own magic&#039; with this pic and we can&#039;t agree more!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a rage on social media and her posts often catch netizens' attention. The stunner made her Insta debut back in 2017 and her fans were the happiest. Two years down the line, Kat is one of the most followed celebs on the photo and video sharing app with over 27.5 million followers.

In her latest Instagram post, what caught our eye is the caption! The actress writes 'Make your own magic' and we could not agree more. Indeed, we all have the ability to create 'magic', we just need to realise it.

Along with the inspiring caption, the stunner shared a photograph in which she looks like a ray of sunshine.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the work front, Katrina will be seen reuniting with Akshay Kumar for 'Sooryavanshi'. The film is being helmed by maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty and is an addition to his cop universe that begun with 'Singham' in the year 2011.

She was last seen in Ali Abaas Zafar's directorial 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.

Tags:
Katrina KaifBharatKatrina Kaif pics
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are poles apart as individuals: Angad Bedi

Must Watch

PT4M23S

5W1H: India replies to Imran Khan at UNGA