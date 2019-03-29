Katrina Kaif shares a breathtaking throwback pic and it's making us miss the beach waters—See inside

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Katrina Kaif joined social media quite late but we must say that she is making the most of it now. After making her Instagram debut, the desi Barbie Doll has learned the tricks of the online world quite well. She keeps her fanbase happy with regular updates.

Recently, she posted a throwback picture of hers which was taken in the Philippines during the shoot of fashion magazine Vogue. The picture is beautifully captured by lensman Sumer Verma, who also posted the same click on his Instagram. Check out both the posts here:

Verma shared the details of the picture of the time when Kat shot for the magazine shoot. He wrote in the caption: “Throwback to this stellar shoot with the very beautiful @katrinakaif for @vogueindia styled by @anaitashroffadajania in the magical #philippines. Take me back anytime ladies #sumervermaphotography #picoftheday #itsmorefuninphilippines #underwaterphotography #underwaterwednesday #fashion #atwork #bestjobever @voguemagazine @vogueindia @fashionphotographyappreciation @water_of_our_world @underwaterwednesday.”

Katrina indeed is a water baby and this picture proves it. By the way, this is also making us envious as summers are here and we are missing the beaches!

Well, coming back to the gorgeous Katrina, she has a packed work calendar. Beside several endorsements, the actress has Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' up for release on Eid, June 5, 2019.

She will also be paired opposite the star in 'Tiger Zinda Hai's next part.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.