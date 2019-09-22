Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her IIFA 2019 performance—Watch

New Delhi: The most-awaited and popular event of Bollywood, the IIFA 2019 were organised in Mumbai's Worli recently and celebrities walked the green carpet, flaunting lavish outfits. Some celebs to attend the event were Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IIFA saw many performances by our talented B-Towners and will telecast on TV in a few days.

Actress Katrina Kaif, who glittered in gold at the awards show, set the stage on fire with her performance.

She shared glimpses of her performance on Instagram in which the stunner can be seen dancing to her song 'Suraiyaa' from 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Check out Kat's video here:

Some time back, a video of Salman Khan went viral in which he could be seen leaping with joy at the mention of Katrina at IIFA 2019.

The presenter could be heard saying, "Presenting the very charming, gorgeous and extremely talented Katrina Kaif!" which made the 'Dabangg' actor stand up from his seat and clap.