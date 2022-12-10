topStoriesenglish
Katrina Kaif shares adorable clicks with hubby Vicky Kaushal from their vacay: PICS

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has given some glimpses of her recent winter escapade with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, the `Bang Bang!` actor shared a few snaps from her vacation to what seems like a hill station.

"Travel Diaries," the `Jab Tak Hai Jaan` actor captioned her post, which consisted of three snaps of her travel moments. The first showcased the 39-year-old dressed in a faux-fur jacket with a bright smile, with other snaps including a sunset shot and a shot of ducks roaming around in a lush lawn following it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The final picture has actor Vicky Kaushal looking toward a foggy horizon. Fans and colleagues of the `Tiger Zinda Hai` actor took to the comment section to express their appreciation with heart emojis. "I am big fan mam," a user wrote. "My favourite human," another user wrote. 

On Wednesday, the `Thugs of Hindostan` actor had shared a string of pictures from the vacation.In the pictures, Katrina could be seen posing in a beautiful garden donning a floral sweater and blue jeans. She kept her makeup minimal and her hair open.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot` alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an action thriller film `Tiger 3` opposite Salman Khan and in `Merry Christmas` alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi. 

On the other hand, Vicky will be next seen in a quirky thriller film `Govinda Naam Mera` opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

