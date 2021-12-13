Katrina Kaif shares NEW wedding photos with her sisters as bridesmaids, calls them ‘pillar of strength’

New Delhi: We can’t seem to get enough of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s royal wedding photos. The two actors tied the knot in a private yet lavish ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9, in presence of family and close friends. The bride has now shared new photos from her D-Day in which her six sisters can be seen bringing her to the mandap, holding a flower canopy covering the bride. Katrina called them her ‘pillar of strength’ and penned a heartwarming post.

“Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way,” wrote the actress along with emojis. The new photos also give a better view of Katrina Kaif’s red bridal outfit by designer Sabyasachi. The intricate gold work on her lehenga set looks stunning. Her sisters are dressed in pink colour lehengas.

Check out the photos:

Katrina Kaif has a large family. The actress has six sisters who are Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabelle. She also has a brother named Sebastien.

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal commented on his ‘parjai ji’s’ photos and wrote, “This moment was all tears” with crying and red heart emojis.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. She also has horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which features her along with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.