Katrina Kaif shares photo with her five sisters on Women’s Day, says ‘a lot of WOMEN in one family’

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a photo of herself with her five sisters on International Women’s Day 2022. Katrina has three elder sisters and two younger sisters namely - Stephanie Turcotte, Christine Spencer, Natacha Turcotte and three younger sisters, Melissa Turcotte, Sonia Turcotte and Isabelle Kaif. Sharing the photo, Kat wrote, “a lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters”.

In the photo, Katrina and her sisters can be seen standing arm-in-arm next to each other in the countryside, with their backs towards the camera.

Katrina’s younger sister, actress Isabella Kaif also shared photos with her sisters and wrote, “to all the women who make the good times great and the hard times bearable happy happy women’s day”.

Katrina Kaif is very close to her siblings. Apart from her sisters, she also has an elder brother Sebastien Laurent Michel.

From her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina shared photos of herself entering the venue with her sisters standing around her and holding a floral canopy. Alongside beautiful photos, Kat captioned her post, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way”.

Katrina and her seven siblings have been single-handedly raised by her mother Suzanne Turquotte. Opening up about the same, in a 2009 interview with the Indian Express, Katrina shared, “Yes. My parents separated when we were very young. We were raised by my mother who did a wonderful job. She raised us with the belief and inspiration to find yourself in the world. Live your dreams and find what is going to make you live life freely. She made us tough and she wasn't the kind of mother who told us to go to college and get a degree and become a doctor or a lawyer. She herself had found her fulfillment in things that were off-beat. I have one brother. He is a professional skier and a rock climber.”

On the work front, Katrina is busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. She also has Gurmmeet Singh’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kat will also star in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which will also feature Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.