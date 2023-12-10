Katrina Kaif Shares ROMANTIC Pic With Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Pours Love

New Delhi: Bollywood's loveliest couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has made everyone's Sunday morning warm, cosy and romantic! Why, you ask? Katrina Kaif shared a beautiful cuddly picture with Vicky Kaushal. The couple marked their second wedding anniversary on December 9.

Earlier, 'Sam Bahadur' actor also posted a cute video of his wife Katrina in a funny avatar on their big day. Now, taking to Instagram, 'Tiger 3' actress left fans in awe of the adorable couple picture she shared. From fans to global icon Priyanka Chopra, everyone was smitten.

Back in 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Getting nostalgic, it was a beautiful ceremony for many that took place in Rajasthan. However, it saw only their close ones in attendance.

On the work front, both Katrina and Vicky are in a good space. While Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3', Vicky is getting lauded for his performance in 'Sam Bahadur'.

'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release. The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments -- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' -- the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on December 1.

He will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.