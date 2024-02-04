trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717528
Katrina Kaif Slays Winter Fashion, Impresses In Sharp Trench Coat - WATCH

Melting hearts of one and all, actor Vicky Kaushal has set romantic goals once again.This time, the actor had come to drop wife Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai Airport.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Katrina Kaif Slays Winter Fashion, Impresses In Sharp Trench Coat - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif has ruled hearts in 2023. From  a powerful performance in Tiger 3 to gracing the big screen with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas' - Katrina Kaif knows how to set trends. 

In a heartwarming gesture, actor Vicky Kaushal drops wife Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport. The actress can be seen getting out of her luxury car which was being driven by her husband Vicky Kaushal. 

Setting fashion goals, the actor slayed winter fashion. The actress oozed charm in a pair of beige-hued pants paired with a plain white high-neck sweater. She layered it up with a long trench coat and sported comfortable sneakers. She kept her makeup minimal and tied hair in a ponytail. 

Recently, Katrina attended Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. She looked ethereal in a gold-coloured saree that she paired with minimal gold jewellery and left her tresses open. Vicky, on the other hand, opted for beige-coloured sherwani and hair tied into a man bun.

Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

