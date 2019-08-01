Katrina Kaif stuns in a blue swimwear, proves she's a beach babe—See pics

New Delhi: B-Town beauty Katrina Kaif is known for her hourglass figure and fab fashion choices. Kat has a huge fan following across the globe. The actress also enjoys a solid fan army on social media with over 25.3 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, she posted a few pictures on the photo-sharing site which yet again prove that 'Bharat' actress is a beach babe at heart. She can be seen flaunting her picture-perfect smile in the clicks.

Check out the photos:

Katrina donned an electric blue swimsuit looking like a million bucks. The photo has garnered over 1,122659 likes so far on Instagram.

She is a fitness enthusiast and well, it kind of shows too. She regularly works out and that explains her fit and fab beach body.

The stunner was last seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. It was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and received a positive response from viewers. Next, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryanvanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar.