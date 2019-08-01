close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stuns in a blue swimwear, proves she's a beach babe—See pics

The stunner was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. It was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina Kaif stuns in a blue swimwear, proves she&#039;s a beach babe—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town beauty Katrina Kaif is known for her hourglass figure and fab fashion choices. Kat has a huge fan following across the globe. The actress also enjoys a solid fan army on social media with over 25.3 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, she posted a few pictures on the photo-sharing site which yet again prove that 'Bharat' actress is a beach babe at heart. She can be seen flaunting her picture-perfect smile in the clicks.

Check out the photos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

last one ..... now back to work 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina donned an electric blue swimsuit looking like a million bucks. The photo has garnered over 1,122659 likes so far on Instagram.

She is a fitness enthusiast and well, it kind of shows too. She regularly works out and that explains her fit and fab beach body.

The stunner was last seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. It was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and received a positive response from viewers. Next, she will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryanvanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar.

 

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif picsKatrina
Next
Story

Working with Jim Carrey was 'dream of an experience' for Ariana Grande

Must Watch

PT20M6S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day