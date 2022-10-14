Katrina Kaif talks about her first Karwachauth, says 'Vicky was also fasting...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif observed the fast of Karwa Chauth for the first time this year. The actress shared her pictures on Instagram with hubby Vicky Kaushal and his parents and fans were awestruck.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Katrina opened up about her first karwa Chauth. She even said that Vicky kept the fast with her and would never have let her do this alone.

She said, "I was hungry... The thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what it’s expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like ‘I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry!'"

"But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn’t… I’m sure he wouldn’t have [let me do it alone], and he didn’t even… it’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely," she added.

Vicky and Katrina took their pictures after celebrating Karwa Chauth on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Pehla Karwa Chauth..."

Vicky-Katrina tied the knot in December last year.