Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif treats us to inside pics from her birthday-special beach vacay

Katrina Kaif checked in to Tulum Beach in Mexico for her 36th birthday (July 16) and she had so much fun. The pictures which Katrina posted are proof.

Actress Katrina Kaif had the best birthday in Mexico. The actress checked in to Tulum Beach in Mexico for her 36th birthday (July 16) and she had so much fun. The pictures which Katrina posted are proof. 

Though busy holidaying, Katrina treated us to postcards from her birthday-special vacation and on Wednesday, she shared photos from inside the celebration. 

Dressed in a white outfit, Katrina can be seen sitting by the beach with what appears to be a cake by her side and she poses happily. 

 

In one of the other photos, she gave us a sneak peek into the resort and captioned it as, "Bye for now."

Major travel goals, right?

Katrina broke the internet by posting a gorgeous picture of herself in a white beachwear. Just a gaze by Katrina said it all. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Here are some other pictures from her Mexico diary. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Why so chic, Katrina?

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan's blockbuster 'Bharat', which set the box office on fire. Her next film is Rohit Shetty's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar. 

