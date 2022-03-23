Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'legally' married, newlyweds register their marriage 3 months after GRAND wedding ceremony - Details inside

NEW DELHI: B-Town actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated each other for almost two years before they decided to take a plunge. The two left their fans surprised after they exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Since then, the lovely couple has been grabbing headlines for their love-filled pictures and social media posts for each other.

Now, almost three months after their lavish wedding, the couple recently got 'legally' married. As per Pinkvilla, the duo visited a court in Mumbai on March 19 (Saturday) and completed the process of marriage registration in the presence of their family members.

After completing all formalities and getting their marriage registered, VicKat headed for a dinner outing in the Mumbai suburb the same night and were joined by their family members, including Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal, father Shyam Kaushal and brother Sunny, the report added. The newlyweds were captured by the shutterbugs as soon as they stepped out of the restaurant.

Just a day before they registered their wedding, Katrina and Vicky attended the star-studded birthday bash of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation of Vicky and Katrina registering their marriage yet.

Katrina Kaif seems to be enjoying her married life with bliss. The actress's Instagram account is filled with photos of her 'new' life post tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier in January, the actress gave a glimpse of her 'mangalsutra' to her fans as she posed in her bedroom at her sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. She also prepared her first sweet dish for her husband and in-laws.

Katrina has also shown her hidden photography skills when her muse happened to be none other than her husband, Vicky.

The duo recently celebrated their first Holi as a married couple, with his parents and brother, and pictures from the celebrations were all over the internet.

As soon as Katina shared her Holi photos, her friends and fans showered their love on her in the comment section. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Happy Holi”. Katrina’s BFF and fitness trainer penned a sweet note for her that read, “Happy Holi Katy, may your life be filled with the colours of love and happiness always”. Director Zoya Akhtar also wished the couple a happy Holi.

