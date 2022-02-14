Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai to celebrate first Valentines Day after wedding, walk hand-in-hand at the airport: Video

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been painting the town red since their wedding on December 9 last year. The newlyweds are all set to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together after getting hitched. Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay late Sunday evening. It is said that they were in London. Now, the videos of the two walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport has gone viral, sending the internet into a tizzy.

Check out their video:

Vicky was dressed in a white t-shirt and jeans. He also wore a denim jacket. Katrina opted for a denim-on-denim look and wore a denim shirt with skinny jeans. Following coronavirus protocol, the couple were wearing face masks.

Despite having a hectic work schedule, the two are making sure to take time out to celebrate festivals and important occasions together - whether it be Christmas, New Year’s or Lohri.

On Christmas, Vicky shared an adorable photo of himself hugging an all smiles Katrina, with a Christmas tree in the background and captioned it, “Meri Christmas”.

For Lohri, Kat made sure to be by Vicky’s side as he was busy shooting outside Mumbai. The actress flew down to his work location. IVicky shared the photo of their celebration on Instagram. In the picture the two can be seen standing next to the bonfire.

After staying tight-lipped about their romance, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate affair with the couple's family and only close friends in attendance.

Sharing the news of the same on social media, the two shared identical statements that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together”.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Megha Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. He also recently finished shooting Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina on the other hand will star in ‘Phone Bhoot’ along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has YRF’s ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan.