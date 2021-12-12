Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal send pure ‘desi ghee laddoos’ to Kangana Ranaut, latter reacts

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Bawara, Sawai Madhopur district. The most awaited wedding of the year was a royal yet intimate affair with only the couple's family and close friends in attendance. However, ViKat, plans to organize a grand reception for their Tinseltown friends in Mumbai. But before that, the couple sent a basket of goodies with handwritten notes to industry friends to celebrate their wedding. Actress Kangana Ranaut was one of the recipients of their basket.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to thank Katrina-Vicky for delicious ‘desi ghee’ laddoos. “Delicious desi ghee ke ladoos from newlywed @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09… thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (many congratulations)”.

Flowers, customized name card and gift boxes are visible in the picture.

Both Vicky and Katrina have been tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding rumours. The two finally broke their silence after getting hitched and sharing their first wedding photos with identical notes on their Instagram handles.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” read the note.

Meanwhile, earlier Kangana had lauded leading Bollywood ladies for breaking ‘sexist norms’ by marrying men who are younger than them in one of her Instagram stories. This was when ViKat was all set to tie the knot. Katrina is five years elder to Vicky, making fans wonder if the ‘Queen’ actress’s post was alluding to Katrina and Vicky.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan. Vicky Kaushal will feature in ‘Mr Lele’ and Kangana has ‘Tejas’ in her kitty.