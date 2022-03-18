हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal stun in first red carpet appearance together post wedding: Pics, video

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal make first couple appearance at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal stun in first red carpet appearance together post wedding: Pics, video

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December last year, made people’s jaws drop with their stunning entry at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party on Friday. The newlyweds arrived at the party in stylish attires.

Katrina teamed up a hot blue dress with shimmery black high heels. On the other hand, her husband Vicky opted for a fitted black blazer with a floral print on it.

The couple's pictures from the star-studded affair have left their fans in awe of them.

"Hayeee... they look so hot together," a social media user commented. "Couples who slay together, stay together," another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. Katrina has ‘Tiger 3’ in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. She will also star in Gurmmeet Singh’s  horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ that also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina KaifVicky KaushalApoorva Mehta birthday bash
Next
Story

VIRAL: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan cannot stop dancing in this old Holi celebration video

Must Watch

Ukraine War update: Russia's attack continues in Kyiv
PT10M21S

Ukraine War update: Russia's attack continues in Kyiv