Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal stun in first red carpet appearance together post wedding: Pics, video

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December last year, made people’s jaws drop with their stunning entry at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party on Friday. The newlyweds arrived at the party in stylish attires.

Katrina teamed up a hot blue dress with shimmery black high heels. On the other hand, her husband Vicky opted for a fitted black blazer with a floral print on it.

The couple's pictures from the star-studded affair have left their fans in awe of them.

"Hayeee... they look so hot together," a social media user commented. "Couples who slay together, stay together," another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. Katrina has ‘Tiger 3’ in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan. She will also star in Gurmmeet Singh’s horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ that also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.