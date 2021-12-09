हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to have day wedding, couple to have two ceremonies

As per a source, the wedding rituals of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will take place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to have day wedding, couple to have two ceremonies
File Photo

JAIPUR: Instead of a traditional nighttime wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to have a day wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

As per a source, the wedding rituals will take place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property. It is also believed that Vicky and Katrina will get married in two ceremonies, honouring both their traditions and customs. Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry are a part of Vicky and Katrina`s wedding festivities. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal weddingKatrina Kaif weddingvicky kaushal weddingJaipurRajasthanSawai MadhopurKatrina Kaif sangeetKatrina Kaif photos
Next
Story

Jacqueline Fernandez dropped from Salman Khan's Da-bangg tour amid link with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Must Watch

PT7M8S

Group Captain VN Jha reviews 19 second video clip before Army chopper crash