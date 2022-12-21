topStoriesenglish
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class, netizens react to their viral airplane video!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 9, 2022. 

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are love goals for many. Fans adore their chemistry and often their pictures break internet. A video of the duo travelling in economy class has surfaced online and has become the talk of the town. The actors were spotted by their crazy fans who made videos of the couple, it seems. Social media is abuzz with various kinds of reactions to the same. 

Katrina can be seen dressed in casual black tracksuit, cap and black shades while doting hubby Vicky Kaushal dons maroon track pants with a grey hoodie. The two can be seen busy checking out their mobile phones while the video is being made. The two were travelling to New Delhi. Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

NETIZENS REACT TO VICKY-KATRINA'S VIDEO:

Fans were taken by surprise spotting the A-listers Katrina and Vicky travelling in economy class. On Saturday this week, the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand in the same clothes. One user wrote: Flying Economy? Wow #katrinakaif you so down to earth, Another one said: They’re flying economy? Wow

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 9, 2022. Marking the special day together, they headed out for a brief vacation to the hills. 

Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot` alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an action thriller film `Tiger 3` opposite Salman Khan and in `Merry Christmas` alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi. 

On the other hand, Vicky's quirky thriller film `Govinda Naam Mera` opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar released a few days back. 

 

