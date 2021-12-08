हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Haldi ceremony a private affair, only 'close family and friends' in attendance

Keeping it low-key, their Haldi ceremony will only have their "closest family and immediate inner circle".

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Haldi ceremony a private affair, only 'close family and friends' in attendance
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Jaipur: The celebrations are in full swing as Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start their new life as a married couple.

Keeping it low-key, their Haldi ceremony will only have their "closest family and immediate inner circle".

A source close to IANS said: "Just like the wedding, the Haldi and Sangeet are also going to be a private and intimate affair with their closest family and immediate inner circle of friends."

"Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers."

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, the source added that the lovebirds want to "limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved."

Earlier, 'mehndi' was used to decorate Katrina's hands. Her family and Vicky's family members also got 'mehndi' done on their hands. After the Mehndi programme that lasted for about an hour, the Sangeet ceremony started.

"Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon."

The couple are getting married in the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, which has been decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor.

Around 50 celebrities having joined the celebrations so far and more are expected to come on Wednesday and Thursday.

 

