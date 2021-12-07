Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Police security stationed outside Six Senses Fort: Watch video

New Delhi: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding festivities begin today (December 7) at Six Senses Fort Barwara, police were stationed outside the location to ensure security. The couple will have their Sangeet ceremony today evening at the venue.

Sub-Inspector Chauth Ka Barwara Tinu Sogarwal along with other police officials discussed the venue’s safety measures with the Six Senses staff. Tinu also created a route chart from which the guest would enter the fort and gave instructions to the staff present to ensure the smooth running of the event.

Check out the video of the same:

Ahead of the much-awaited #VickyKatrinaWedding, authorities sprinkle water on road leading up to the venue to settle dust#SixSensesFortBarwara #SawaiMadhopur pic.twitter.com/wfYwmRxsGj — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) December 7, 2021

To ensure that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s guests do not face any inconvenience while reaching the venue, the road to Six Senses Fort was washed with tanked water to ensure that the dust settles down on en route to the venue.

Vicky and Katrina’s guest list includes filmmaker Kabir Khan his wife Mini Mathur and daughter Saira. Actress Neha Dhupia and actor husband Angad Bedi are also among the invitees. A total of 120 guests are reported to be invited to the exclusive wedding. The couple is reported to hold a lavish reception later for their BTown friends.