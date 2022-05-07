New Delhi: The hottest B-Town couple, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decided to take a dip into the pool, and beat the summer heat in their own romantic way. Holding each other tightly, the duo posed for a cool swim picture.

Katrina Kaif posted the photo with a caption on the social media platform Instagram: Me and mine. The irresistible couple's cosy pool photo got a reaction from Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Rajakumari among others.

Wearing white beachwear, Katrina looked pristine and pool-ready in summer. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to look forward to.