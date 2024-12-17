Katrina Kaif Visits Shirdi Temple With Mother-In-Law, Netizens Predict Good News Announcement Coming Soon

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif was recently spotted visiting the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra along with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The heartwarming video of the saas-bahu duo at the temple has been making rounds on the internet, sparking speculations among fans and netizens.

With the video going viral, many fans took to social media to speculate whether the Kaushal family is gearing up for a special announcement.

“Is Katrina pregnant?” has been a recurring question among her fans, as rumours of her expecting a child with her husband Vicky Kaushal have been circulating for months. Katrina’s relatively low-profile appearances and her absence from major media events have only fueled the curiosity surrounding her personal life.

Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in December 2021, have maintained a largely private approach to their relationship. While neither of them has addressed the pregnancy rumours, Katrina’s recent temple visit has added fuel to the fire.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Katrina and her mother-in-law’s bond, evident in the viral video.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi and is reportedly taking her time before signing new projects. Fans eagerly await updates on her personal and professional life, hoping for some happy news soon.