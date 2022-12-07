topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF PREGNANT

Katrina Kaif wears baggy top and bootcut jeans to airport, fans speculate she is pregnant - Watch

Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumour: A few days back, Kat sparked pregnancy rumour as she was spotted in a loose beige kurta, and palazzo pants with an orange bandhani dupatta and juttis, pulling off an elegant look. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif wears baggy top and bootcut jeans to airport, fans speculate she is pregnant - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing her comfort clothing - a baggy t-shirt and distressed bootcut jeans. She looked stunning in minimal make-up and pulled off her comfortable airport look perfectly. In fact, fans liked her choice of clothes to the airport and hailed her for her simplicity and beauty. But netizens also wondered whether she is trying to hide that baby bump behind loose clothing.

Well, Katrina was papped at the airport and walked in looking absolutely stunning in her pair of jeans and loose baggy tee in blue colour. Fans speculated that Katrina is pregnant and maybe trying to hide that bump. Take a look at some of the comments below:

A few days back, Kat sparked pregnancy rumour as she was spotted in a loose beige kurta, and palazzo pants with an orange bandhani dupatta and juttis, pulling off an elegant look. While she walked like a diva at the airport in her traditional wear, fans were quick to speculate whether she is expecting. 

Earlier this year, rumour about her pregnancy surfaced especially when she and hubby Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside a clinic which however, turned out to be her dental appointment. Netizens discussed how it's not even a new photo as some claimed Vicky is sporting a beard and looks like it's months old.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

 

Live Tv

katrina kaif pregnantkatrina kaif newsKatrina KaifKatrina Kaif airport lookkatrina kaif vicky kaushalkatrina kaif pregnancy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'