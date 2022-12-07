Katrina Kaif wears baggy top and bootcut jeans to airport, fans speculate she is pregnant - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing her comfort clothing - a baggy t-shirt and distressed bootcut jeans. She looked stunning in minimal make-up and pulled off her comfortable airport look perfectly. In fact, fans liked her choice of clothes to the airport and hailed her for her simplicity and beauty. But netizens also wondered whether she is trying to hide that baby bump behind loose clothing.

Well, Katrina was papped at the airport and walked in looking absolutely stunning in her pair of jeans and loose baggy tee in blue colour. Fans speculated that Katrina is pregnant and maybe trying to hide that bump. Take a look at some of the comments below:

A few days back, Kat sparked pregnancy rumour as she was spotted in a loose beige kurta, and palazzo pants with an orange bandhani dupatta and juttis, pulling off an elegant look. While she walked like a diva at the airport in her traditional wear, fans were quick to speculate whether she is expecting.

Earlier this year, rumour about her pregnancy surfaced especially when she and hubby Vicky Kaushal were spotted outside a clinic which however, turned out to be her dental appointment. Netizens discussed how it's not even a new photo as some claimed Vicky is sporting a beard and looks like it's months old.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.