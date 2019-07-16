close

Katrina Kaif's bewitching look in a white beachwear is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, Katrina Kaif is known for her svelte figure and breathtaking looks. The gorgeous face turned a year older today and shared a ravishing picture on her social media handle.

And we must say that birthday girl is looking like a million dollars in stylish white beachwear. The bewitching gaze with which she is staring in the Instagram photo is so enchanting.

Check out the picture which has garnered over 7,46,068 likes on the photo-sharing site so far. Fans have wished her on the timeline and dropped beautifull messages on comments section.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Breathtaking is the word, isn't it?

On the work front, she was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' which released on Eid and set the Box Office on fire. She has worked with almost all the Bollywood A-listers and has blockbuster dance numbers to her credit. Kat will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryanvanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Are you excited to watch Akshay and Katrina's on-screen pairing one more time?

 

