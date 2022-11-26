Katrina Kaif's doppelganger Alina Rai spotted, looks HOT in black bodycon dress at Raghav Sharma's birthday bash

NEW DELHI: Actress Katrina Kaif's doppelganger Alina Rai was on Friday papped at a party in Mumbai. Alina, who everyone is convinced looks like Katrina Kaif, was seen looking gorgeous in a black embellished bodycon dress. Alina was seen arriving for the birthday bash of casting director-producer Raghav Sharma.

Alina has been hogging all the limelight for some time for her striking resemblance with the 'Rajneeti' actress. Katrina's fans are obsessed with how her doppelganger has been identified. Alina is quite active on social media and often steals the limelight for copying the actress. She first hogged attention on TikTok (now banned in India) for her videos and fans pointed out her being Kat's doppelganger. She enjoys a fan following of over 1 million followers.

Alina keeps her Insta fam updated with fresh posts.

In one of her earlier interviews with Hindustan Times, Alina said, "I did not figure out any similarity (then) and still have not figured it! We are both individuals with our own individuality and personalities. I’m sure with more time, people will be able to respect that. I feel very uncomfortable with the word ‘doppelganger’ and don’t believe that we should be judged purely on our appearance. We all have so much more to offer as individuals."

Held in Mumbai last night, Raghav Sharma's birthday party was attended by Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila, Aly Goni, Sussanne Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonal Chauhan among others.