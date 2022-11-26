topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Katrina Kaif's doppelganger Alina Rai spotted, looks HOT in black bodycon dress at Raghav Sharma's birthday bash

Well-known for her gorgeous appearance, Alina Rai has often been tagged as a lookalike of actress Katrina Kaif. She was papped arriving at producer Raghav Sharma's birthday party. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Katrina Kaif's doppelganger Alina Rai spotted, looks HOT in black bodycon dress at Raghav Sharma's birthday bash

NEW DELHI: Actress Katrina Kaif's doppelganger Alina Rai was on Friday papped at a party in Mumbai. Alina, who everyone is convinced looks like Katrina Kaif, was seen looking gorgeous in a black embellished bodycon dress. Alina was seen arriving for the birthday bash of casting director-producer Raghav Sharma.

Alina has been hogging all the limelight for some time for her striking resemblance with the 'Rajneeti' actress. Katrina's fans are obsessed with how her doppelganger has been identified. Alina is quite active on social media and often steals the limelight for copying the actress. She first hogged attention on TikTok (now banned in India) for her videos and fans pointed out her being Kat's doppelganger. She enjoys a fan following of over 1 million followers.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Alina keeps her Insta fam updated with fresh posts.

In one of her earlier interviews with Hindustan Times, Alina said, "I did not figure out any similarity (then) and still have not figured it! We are both individuals with our own individuality and personalities. I’m sure with more time, people will be able to respect that. I feel very uncomfortable with the word ‘doppelganger’ and don’t believe that we should be judged purely on our appearance. We all have so much more to offer as individuals."

Held in Mumbai last night, Raghav Sharma's birthday party was attended by Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila, Aly Goni, Sussanne Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonal Chauhan among others. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?