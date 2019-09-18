Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai is driving netizens crazy—See Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif has an ocean of fan following—all thanks to her gorgeous looks and an illustrious body of work. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including the three Khans—Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir.

Fans are obsessed with her and now her doppelganger has been identified on social media. Yes! Alina Rai, a popular face on TikTok is Katrina's lookalike and the uncanny resemblance between the two has sent netizens into a tizzy.

Check out her Insta picture to decide for yourself:

The comments on her picture timeline are flooded with fans comparing her with Katrina.

Alina has around 34.6k followers on Instagram alone.

Sometime back, internet-obsessed over Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez's lookalikes.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film opened in theatres on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Next, she has 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar. The actioner is directed by Rohit Shetty.