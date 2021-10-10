हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai sees no similarity between them, says she's uncomfortable with term 'doppelganger'

Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai has often created a buzz online with her so-called similarity to the Bollywood actress.

Katrina Kaif&#039;s lookalike Alina Rai sees no similarity between them, says she&#039;s uncomfortable with term &#039;doppelganger&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif's lookalike Alina Rai has often made headlines for her striking similarity with the actress. Recently, her social media account again went viral with fans marvelling over her features.

However, Alina doesn't see any similarity in her to Katrina Kaif. In fact, she revealed in an interview with a leading daily that she is 'uncomfortable' with being called Katrina Kaif's doppelganger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

 

She told Hindustan Times, "I did not figure out any similarity (then) and still have not figured it! We are both individuals with our own individuality and personalities. I’m sure with more time, people will be able to respect that."

"I feel very uncomfortable with this word ‘doppelganger’ and don’t believe that we should be judged purely on our appearance. We all have so much more to offer as individuals," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

 

Alina has more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and regularly posts reels and sizzling photos on her social media account. 

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan.

The actress also has 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar and 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Tags:
Katrina KaifAlina Raikatrina kaif lookalikeKatrina Kaif doppelganger
