Katrina Kaif's 'lunch break' pic from the sets of Bharat is breaking the internet-See pic

New Delhi: After the Zero debacle, Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The team is on a shooting spree and several pictures from the sets have flourished on the internet. The film has been high on buzzword ever since it was announced and the intense teaser has made us all even more excited for the release.

Katrina, who plays the lead role in the film, posted yet another picture from the sets and it has Sunil Grover in it. She captioned the picture "lunch break" but we certainly cannot take our eyes off her de-glam look.

Katrina has ditched her straight hair for the film and will be seen flaunting gorgeous curls.

Not much has been revealed about Katrina's role in the film as makers remained tight-lipped about it. Only recently, Salman had shared a still on Instagram featuring him and co-star Katrina looking towards the re-created Wagah border. In the photo, while Salman was all suited up, Katrina was dressed up in a heavy red-maroon saree with a curly hairdo. This will be the first time that the actress will be sporting the ethnic six-yard outfit for a role on the big screen.

Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh playing pivotal roles. The shoot of the film began in July this year with the cast and crew travelling to Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Punjab's Ludhiana.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.