Katrina Kaif's New Doppelganger Amy Aela Sends Internet Into Meltdown With Her Super Sultry Photoshoot

Katrina Kaif's Lookalike Amy Aela's Hot Pics: The young actress shot a bold photoshoot which was done by Shivaji Storm Sen and shared on his Instagram handle as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Katrina Kaif's New Doppelganger Amy Aela Sends Internet Into Meltdown With Her Super Sultry Photoshoot

New Delhi: We all have spotted at least one or two lookalikes of our desi stars from the modelling world or even the West. Remember how netizens compare Tom Hanks with Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and Ryan Gosling to Hrithik Roshan? Well, coming back to the actresses, a new doppelganger of actress Katrina Kaif is on the block. Meet Amy Aela, an Indian-Australian actress, model, Animal-activist and entrepreneur as per her Instagram bio. 

If you can't recall, Amy Aela was recently seen in the Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Runway 34 starring Rakul Preet Singh. According to IMDb information, Amy has featured in High Nakhra (2019), Tu Lagdi Ferrari (2020), Mellow: Dil Kissko Du (2020). She was seen in a cameo in Dharma Productions 'Govinda Naam Mera'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Next, she will be seen in the new Jane the Virgin rendition for Voot, Karma Calling for Disney Hotstar, as well as Bloody Daddy opposite Shahid Kapoor. Bloody Daddy is an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena in pivotal parts.

