close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's 'palat' moment

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bench. She is seen striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans. 

Katrina Kaif&#039;s &#039;palat&#039; moment
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif has reserved a gorgeous reaction for anyone who says "palat" (turn) to her.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bench. She is seen striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans. 

Katrina captioned the image: "When someone says `palat`."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When someone says " palat"_

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi" directed by Rohit Shetty.

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in Shetty`s cop drama universe after the his "Singham" films and "Simmba". 

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 hit, "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh. 

"Sooryavanshi" is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27 next year.

Tags:
Katrina KaifBharatSalman KhanAli Abbaz ZafarBollywood
Next
Story

Rangoli Chandel mocks Hrithik Roshan's look and acting in 'Super 30'

Must Watch

PT7M28S

NMC Bill: Resident doctors in govt hospitals in New Delhi observe strike