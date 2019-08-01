Katrina Kaif's 'palat' moment

Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif has reserved a gorgeous reaction for anyone who says "palat" (turn) to her.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a bench. She is seen striking a half-turned pose, dressed in a black-and-white spaghetti-strapped crop top teamed with high waisted faded blue jeans.

Katrina captioned the image: "When someone says `palat`."

On the acting front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi" directed by Rohit Shetty.

"Sooryavanshi" is the new addition in Shetty`s cop drama universe after the his "Singham" films and "Simmba".

In "Sooryavanshi", Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 hit, "Simmba", starring Ranveer Singh.

"Sooryavanshi" is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27 next year.