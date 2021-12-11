हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle bonds with 'jiju' Vicky Kaushal in FRESH pics from Haldi ceremony!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had the wedding of their dreams on Thursday (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Katrina Kaif&#039;s sister Isabelle bonds with &#039;jiju&#039; Vicky Kaushal in FRESH pics from Haldi ceremony!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's magical, fun-filled wedding and haldi ceremony pictures have taken over the internet and no one's complaining! The power couple who tied the knot on Dec 9 released pictures from their haldi ceremony on Saturday (December 11) on social media. 

In the pictures, Katrina and Vicky are seen smiling with a beautiful sparkle in their eyes as they start a new journey together. Kat is seen applying haldi (turmeric) to hubby Vicky's cheeks as he blushes.

Adding to this stunning wedding photo album, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and her stylist Anaita Shroff have shared fresh pictures from the ceremony.

In the pics, Isabelle is seen smiling as she applies haldi on her jiju Vicky Kaushal's face. Anaita, on the other hand, shared an unseen picture of Katrina laughing and looking gorgeous in her white lehenga.

Take a look at the pics:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

 

 

Bollywood power couple actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan took place on December 9, 2021.

The wedding festivities spanned 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively. Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal included their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area. 

The Sabyasachi couple opted for a famous designer's wedding collection, which added a royal tinge to their wedding at the heritage hotel. Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Soleste blue Sapphire diamond engagement ring in platinum is priced at Rs 7,40,708.

After the gala affair, the couple landed back to Mumbai on December 10, 2021. Many reports suggest that KatVic has moved to their new Juhu home on Friday night. Their new abode is sea facing and there had been tremendous work going on the site in the past few days in order to make the place ready for the couple.

 

