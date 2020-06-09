Katrina Kaif's underwater swim with a whale is the most beautiful thing on the internet today - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif's social media posts often hog the limelight and this time when she shared a beautiful throwback video of her swimming underwater it had to go viral for all the right reasons!

Katrina Kaif can be seen swimming underwater with a huge whale giving her company. It looks surreal and exceptionally beautiful. Watch it here:

The video has garnered over 3,069,312 views so far.

Amid lockdown, she spent time at home with sister Isabelle Kaif and their posts were loved by fans. So, if you liked her washing the dishes at home video, then this throwback swimming video will also get a thumbs up from you.

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The release date is yet to be announced due to the cinema halls being shut to fight the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.